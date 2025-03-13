Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Critiques Jal Shakti Ministry's Fund Utilization

A parliamentary panel highlights concerns over the Department of Water Resource's underutilization of funds, urging better monitoring. Despite budget increases for some schemes, issues like delayed fund release and unfilled key positions impeded progress. The panel emphasized the need for enhanced efforts in groundwater management, rainwater harvesting, and inter-state projects.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:46 IST
  • India

A parliamentary committee has expressed serious concerns about the Department of Water Resource's fund utilization, having used only 58% of its revised allocation for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Despite increased budgets for certain water resource schemes, the panel identified significant challenges such as delayed fund disbursement and unfilled key technical positions within the ministry.

It stressed the need for stronger monitoring, urging swift action on pending projects and improvements in rainwater harvesting and groundwater management.

