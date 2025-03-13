Left Menu

Battle for Kursk: Russian Forces on the Verge of Final Victory

Russia claims its forces are close to driving Ukrainian troops from Kursk, intensifying bombardments after taking more settlements. Despite fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russia seeks swift victory as the U.S. urges a ceasefire. Damage is widespread, but Russia vows to save civilian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reclaim territory, Russia announced that its forces are nearing the completion of clearing Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region. After seven months of intense conflict, the Russian Defence Ministry reported significant progress, capturing critical settlements, including the town of Sudzha near the Ukrainian border.

The situation remains tense as Ukrainian troops, led by top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, vow to continue their operations in the area. Despite relentless artillery fire, focal resistance persists, though Russian forces claim to have subdued much of it.

Amid ongoing battles, Kremlin officials express confidence in an imminent victory, while Russian media show extensive destruction in Sudzha. Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in combat gear, visited Kursk to encourage his commanders to expedite the operation as a proposed U.S. ceasefire lingers.

