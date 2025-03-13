In a bid to reclaim territory, Russia announced that its forces are nearing the completion of clearing Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region. After seven months of intense conflict, the Russian Defence Ministry reported significant progress, capturing critical settlements, including the town of Sudzha near the Ukrainian border.

The situation remains tense as Ukrainian troops, led by top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, vow to continue their operations in the area. Despite relentless artillery fire, focal resistance persists, though Russian forces claim to have subdued much of it.

Amid ongoing battles, Kremlin officials express confidence in an imminent victory, while Russian media show extensive destruction in Sudzha. Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in combat gear, visited Kursk to encourage his commanders to expedite the operation as a proposed U.S. ceasefire lingers.

(With inputs from agencies.)