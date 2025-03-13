Terror on Tracks: BLA Hijacks Train in Violent Stand-off
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan after a train hijacking by the Baloch Liberation Army. The militants blew up tracks and opened fire, leading to a day-long standoff. While the military claims the crisis ended with the deaths of 33 attackers, the BLA refuted this.
Balochistan province has become a tense battleground following the dramatic hijacking of the Jaffar Express by militant separatists. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit comes on the heels of a violent confrontation that left dozens dead, including passengers and security personnel.
Despite military claims of ending the standoff, the Baloch Liberation Army insists the battle rages on. The insurgents attacked the train bound for Peshawar, demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners.
Authorities report multiple deaths and injuries, while survivors recount harrowing accounts of survival with minimal resources. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and tensions in this resource-rich yet politically unstable province.
(With inputs from agencies.)
