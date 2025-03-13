Left Menu

Terror on Tracks: BLA Hijacks Train in Violent Stand-off

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan after a train hijacking by the Baloch Liberation Army. The militants blew up tracks and opened fire, leading to a day-long standoff. While the military claims the crisis ended with the deaths of 33 attackers, the BLA refuted this.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:38 IST
Terror on Tracks: BLA Hijacks Train in Violent Stand-off

Balochistan province has become a tense battleground following the dramatic hijacking of the Jaffar Express by militant separatists. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit comes on the heels of a violent confrontation that left dozens dead, including passengers and security personnel.

Despite military claims of ending the standoff, the Baloch Liberation Army insists the battle rages on. The insurgents attacked the train bound for Peshawar, demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners.

Authorities report multiple deaths and injuries, while survivors recount harrowing accounts of survival with minimal resources. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict and tensions in this resource-rich yet politically unstable province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025