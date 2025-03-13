High-Stakes Gold Smuggling: CBI Investigates Government Role

The Central Bureau of Investigation has undertaken a significant investigation into the alleged complicity of public officials in a major gold smuggling operation, said to have links spanning from Dubai to India. The action came after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence flagged critical arrests involving conspicuous amounts of gold.

Recently detained was actor Rabya Rao at Bengaluru's Kempe Gowda International Airport, alongside two foreigners apprehended at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. These individuals, allegedly smuggling a combined over 35 kg of gold valued at Rs 18.92 crore, have heightened suspicions of an orchestrated smuggling ring.

Authorities recovered gold jewellery and substantial cash sums at Rao's residence, raising concerns over an intricate network possibly aided by unidentified government officials. The gravity of the situation has necessitated the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate, pursuing money laundering angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)