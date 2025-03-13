Boost in Board Meeting Attendance: A New Era for Maharatna and Navratna Companies

A recent survey conducted by Excellence Enablers has highlighted a significant improvement in board meeting attendance among directors of Maharatna and Navratna companies over the past four years.

The study disclosed that, by FY24, no director had zero attendance—an impressive change from FY21, where three directors recorded no attendances at board meetings. The survey, covering 13 Maharatna and 20 Navratna companies, underscores the importance of consistent meeting attendance for effective governance.

Improvements in female representation on the boards were also noted, with only one company lacking a female director by March 2024, compared to sixteen companies in 2021. Despite progress, efforts toward greater diversity and fair representation continue to be essential for organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)