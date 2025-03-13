Left Menu

Boost in Board Meeting Attendance: A New Era for Maharatna and Navratna Companies

A survey by Excellence Enablers reveals significant improvement in board meeting attendance among directors of Maharatna and Navratna companies over the past four years. The survey highlights the importance of consistent attendance for directors and encourages measures for enhancing diversity and representation within boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:42 IST
Boost in Board Meeting Attendance: A New Era for Maharatna and Navratna Companies
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey conducted by Excellence Enablers has highlighted a significant improvement in board meeting attendance among directors of Maharatna and Navratna companies over the past four years.

The study disclosed that, by FY24, no director had zero attendance—an impressive change from FY21, where three directors recorded no attendances at board meetings. The survey, covering 13 Maharatna and 20 Navratna companies, underscores the importance of consistent meeting attendance for effective governance.

Improvements in female representation on the boards were also noted, with only one company lacking a female director by March 2024, compared to sixteen companies in 2021. Despite progress, efforts toward greater diversity and fair representation continue to be essential for organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025