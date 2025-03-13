Potential Military Action Looms Over U.S.-Mexico Relations

During a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of U.S. ambassador to Mexico, reiterated that unilateral military action remains on the table should the safety of U.S. citizens be jeopardized.

The nominee expressed a preference for tackling such issues collaboratively with Mexican counterparts but made it clear that protecting American lives is paramount. In such scenarios, "all cards are on the table," he asserted.

This statement highlights the potential for increased military involvement in Mexico and reflects ongoing tensions concerning security measures involving both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)