The Enforcement Directorate has uncovered alleged irregularities involving Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu's state-run TASMAC. BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai accuses Chief Minister M K Stalin of diverting attention from the scandal and demands accountability. A protest is planned against the DMK government's corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:34 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Rs 1,000 Crore TASMAC Irregularities Shake Tamil Nadu
The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly unearthed irregularities amounting to Rs 1,000 crore within Tamil Nadu's state-run TASMAC. BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin, questioning his moral standing to continue in office amid the scandal.

Annamalai accused Stalin of spreading distracting narratives to shift focus from the ongoing ED raids at TASMAC, the Liquor Minister, and related companies. The agency found evidence indicating unaccounted cash transactions used as kickbacks, implicating DMK in financial misconduct.

The BJP has announced a protest at the TASMAC head office on March 17, urging the public to join in denouncing the alleged corruption. The ED claims to have found manipulations in tenders and other transactions during raids on March 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

