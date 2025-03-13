Scandal Unveiled: Rs 1,000 Crore TASMAC Irregularities Shake Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly unearthed irregularities amounting to Rs 1,000 crore within Tamil Nadu's state-run TASMAC. BJP Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin, questioning his moral standing to continue in office amid the scandal.

Annamalai accused Stalin of spreading distracting narratives to shift focus from the ongoing ED raids at TASMAC, the Liquor Minister, and related companies. The agency found evidence indicating unaccounted cash transactions used as kickbacks, implicating DMK in financial misconduct.

The BJP has announced a protest at the TASMAC head office on March 17, urging the public to join in denouncing the alleged corruption. The ED claims to have found manipulations in tenders and other transactions during raids on March 6.

