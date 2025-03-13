India-Mauritius Join Forces Against Financial Crime

In a significant move to combat financial crimes, India and Mauritius have inked a new agreement aimed at enhancing joint efforts against money laundering, corruption, and fraud. This pact, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, marks an expanded collaboration between India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Mauritius' Financial Crimes Commission (FCC).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of both Prime Minister Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. It lays the groundwork for joint operations to investigate and prosecute cross-border money laundering offenses. The agreement also emphasizes the importance of exchange programs, experience sharing, and training for officers of both organizations.

According to the ED statement, Director Rahul Navin emphasized the agency's robust track record in financial crime investigations and asset restitution. The collaboration is expected to not only boost financial enforcement capabilities but also enhance broader economic and security cooperation between India and Mauritius.

(With inputs from agencies.)