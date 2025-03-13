Tensions Rise as Bosnia's Serb Republic Pushes Separatist Reforms

On Thursday, Bosnia's Serb Republic, under the leadership of pro-Russian Milorad Dodik, pressed forward with separatist reforms that violate the nation's constitution. This move comes after state prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Dodik, accusing him of defying a court summons.

Dodik, supported by local police and Russia, vocally challenged the arrest attempt, addressing lawmakers and questioning the state's legal actions. He argued that the charges were part of a political plan to establish a new constitutional order.

The autonomous Serb Republic is mulling a constitution that grants it sovereignty, a separate military, judiciary, and the right to self-determination. Dodik's stance could intensify regional tensions, potentially revisiting the turmoil seen after the Yugoslav wars.

