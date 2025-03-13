Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bosnia's Serb Republic Pushes Separatist Reforms

Bosnia's Serb Republic, led by pro-Russian Milorad Dodik, advanced separatist reforms contravening the national constitution. Dodik faces arrest after defying the state. His actions risk destabilizing the Balkans. The autonomous Serb Republic is considering a new constitution granting sovereignty and the formation of separate institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:06 IST
Tensions Rise as Bosnia's Serb Republic Pushes Separatist Reforms
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

On Thursday, Bosnia's Serb Republic, under the leadership of pro-Russian Milorad Dodik, pressed forward with separatist reforms that violate the nation's constitution. This move comes after state prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Dodik, accusing him of defying a court summons.

Dodik, supported by local police and Russia, vocally challenged the arrest attempt, addressing lawmakers and questioning the state's legal actions. He argued that the charges were part of a political plan to establish a new constitutional order.

The autonomous Serb Republic is mulling a constitution that grants it sovereignty, a separate military, judiciary, and the right to self-determination. Dodik's stance could intensify regional tensions, potentially revisiting the turmoil seen after the Yugoslav wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025