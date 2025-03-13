Left Menu

Judge Reinstates Fired Federal Workers

A federal judge has mandated the reemployment of probationary workers dismissed across various agencies. The court found the dismissals unlawful and ordered immediate reinstatement. Agencies involved include Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defence, Energy, Interior, and Treasury. The ruling follows a lawsuit by labor unions against the federal workforce reduction.

Sanfrancisco | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:27 IST
A federal judge has intervened to reinstate probationary workers ousted in sudden terminations across multiple federal agencies. US District Judge William Alsup ruled Thursday that the mass firings violated federal law, prompting orders for immediate reinstatement.

The sweeping scope of the order affects several key departments, including Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defence, Energy, the Interior, and the Treasury. The judicial decision arises from a lawsuit spearheaded by a coalition of labor unions and organizations.

The lawsuit challenges the Republican administration's aggressive efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce. With this ruling, the administration's approach to downsizing faces significant legal hurdles, ensuring the return of scores of former employees to their roles.

