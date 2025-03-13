Controversy Swirls Around Dr. Oz's Tax Practices Amid Confirmation Hearings
Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, is under scrutiny for potentially underpaying Social Security and Medicare taxes. A memo alleges he avoided over $300,000 in taxes over recent years. His stance on tax exemptions contradicts Treasury Department guidelines, raising questions during his Senate confirmation hearing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:30 IST
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a well-known celebrity physician and nominee by former President Donald Trump for the role of overseeing Medicare and Medicaid, is facing allegations of tax underpayment.
Democratic staffers on the Senate Finance Committee have presented a memo suggesting that Dr. Oz significantly underpaid his Social Security and Medicare taxes in the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.
During his confirmation hearing, the committee is expected to question him further on this matter, as well as on potential conflicts of interest related to his industry connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate
Democratic Grilling Awaits Trump's Consumer Watchdog Nominee
Consumer Watchdog Nominee Faces Senate Scrutiny Amid Agency Overhaul
Chavez-DeRemer Advances as Labour Nominee Amid Controversy
Trump's Controversial Consumer Watchdog Nominee Faces Senate Scrutiny