Controversy Swirls Around Dr. Oz's Tax Practices Amid Confirmation Hearings

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a well-known celebrity physician and nominee by former President Donald Trump for the role of overseeing Medicare and Medicaid, is facing allegations of tax underpayment.

Democratic staffers on the Senate Finance Committee have presented a memo suggesting that Dr. Oz significantly underpaid his Social Security and Medicare taxes in the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

During his confirmation hearing, the committee is expected to question him further on this matter, as well as on potential conflicts of interest related to his industry connections.

