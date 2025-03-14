Left Menu

Trump's Birthright Battle: Supreme Court Confrontation

Donald Trump's administration seeks Supreme Court intervention over judicial blocks on his order to restrict U.S. birthright citizenship. The request challenges nationwide injunctions that barred the order. The 14th Amendment's citizenship clause is at the heart of the legal debate, reflecting a significant immigration policy battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:56 IST
In a high-stakes legal confrontation, Donald Trump's administration has turned to the Supreme Court to challenge decisions blocking his controversial order on birthright citizenship. This move marks a significant push by the former president to clamp down on immigration policies, facing stiff opposition from multiple states and advocacy groups.

The Justice Department is urging the justices to reconsider the extent of three nationwide injunctions that halted Trump's directive. Signed during his first day back in office, the order seeks to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children without an American citizen or lawful permanent resident parent, drawing sharp criticism for breaching the 14th Amendment's provisions.

The administration argues that the 14th Amendment has been misinterpreted, asserting that it should not apply to undocumented immigrants or those temporarily present in the country. The legal battle over this issue is part of a broader immigration crackdown, thrusting the Supreme Court's conservative majority into a crucial role in shaping U.S. immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

