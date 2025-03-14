RIFs and Unrest: Trump's Bold Bureaucratic Overhaul

President Donald Trump's bold initiative to scale down the U.S. federal government gained clarity this Thursday, with agencies submitting plans for sweeping layoffs and budget cuts. However, a California federal judge intervened, mandating the reinstatement of many dismissed probationary employees across several departments.

Judge William Alsup ruled in favor of probationary workers from departments like Defense and Agriculture, emphasizing their premature dismissal. Despite this legal hurdle, Trump's plan, managed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has already seen significant job cuts and program cancellations.

Legal battles over the dismissals are intensifying, with public opinion split on Trump's aggressive strategy. As market fears over economic impacts persist, concerns grow about potential national security risks, even as public support for government downsizing remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)