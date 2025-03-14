Duterte's Detention: Boosting ICC's Credibility in Crisis

The arrest of former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte marks a significant win for the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is currently entangled in U.S. sanctions and an investigation into alleged misconduct by its chief prosecutor. Duterte was apprehended in Manila, then transferred to The Hague, where he is set to face charges of crimes against humanity.

These charges include forming death squads responsible for thousands of killings during his notorious war on drugs, for which Duterte has claimed full responsibility. The ICC, despite criticism for its sluggish trials and low conviction rate, sees this arrest as a pivotal moment for its credibility, with Duterte becoming the first Asian leader to be prosecuted by the court.

The court has faced significant pushback, notably from countries like the U.S. and Russia, questioning its jurisdiction. Meanwhile, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan battles a separate investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. Observers believe this case could help rehabilitate the ICC's standing globally amid its ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)