UN Experts Accuse Israel of Gender-Based Violence in Gaza Conflict

United Nations-backed experts have accused Israel of systematic sexual, reproductive, and gender-based violence against Palestinians, as highlighted in a recent report by the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The report could influence proceedings at the International Criminal Court.

United Nations-backed human rights experts have leveled serious accusations against Israel, citing the systematic use of sexual, reproductive, and gender-based violence in its conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The comprehensive report details alleged crimes for potential use in international prosecutions.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, condemned the Human Rights Council, the body behind the investigation, dismissing it as biased and irrelevant without addressing the findings. The inquiry by the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory investigates alleged violations, aiming to hold perpetrators accountable through international legal channels.

Allegations include destruction and violence impacting women and children, with charges of rape and sexual violence by Israeli forces. Israel disputes these allegations, claiming misinformation. The ongoing conflict and recent pause in hostilities continue to challenge interpretations and actions on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

