The Burqa Mystery Unveiled: Schizophrenia and a Train's Gender Compartment Dilemma

A recent security scare unfolded as a video featuring a man in a burqa traveling in a women's train compartment went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. The individual, a 57-year-old Nashik resident, has since been identified and booked, according to railway police sources.

The man, revealed to be suffering from schizophrenia and receiving treatment at a Sambhaji Nagar mental hospital, was tracked using CCTV footage. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pragya Zedge and Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar initiated the probe after the footage showed the man at Ghatkopar station, despite no official complaints from female commuters.

Investigation led by Senior Inspector Sambhaji Yadav involved reviewing feeds from numerous cameras, ultimately locating the man in Nashik. The suspect regularly strays from home due to his condition, explained officials, justifying his confinement for breaching security protocols. He was taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force at Ghatkopar.

(With inputs from agencies.)