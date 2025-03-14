Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery of Missing Woman in East Singhbhum

The body of 45-year-old Pushpa Bhumij, who vanished earlier this week, has been discovered in the Tupudang area of East Singhbhum district, according to police reports.

Local residents stumbled upon the body concealed in a bush, subsequently alerting authorities on Thursday night. Initial assessments by police suggest a potential murder, given the presence of visible injuries on the deceased's body.

An official investigation has been launched, with a case registered, and the body has been transported to a medical facility for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)