Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery of Missing Woman in East Singhbhum

Police have recovered the body of missing 45-year-old Pushpa Bhumij in East Singhbhum. Discovered in a bush, her body shows signs of injury, suggesting possible murder. A case has been registered and a post-mortem is underway as investigations continue to unearth the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:53 IST
Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery of Missing Woman in East Singhbhum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of 45-year-old Pushpa Bhumij, who vanished earlier this week, has been discovered in the Tupudang area of East Singhbhum district, according to police reports.

Local residents stumbled upon the body concealed in a bush, subsequently alerting authorities on Thursday night. Initial assessments by police suggest a potential murder, given the presence of visible injuries on the deceased's body.

An official investigation has been launched, with a case registered, and the body has been transported to a medical facility for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025