Duterte Faces Justice: First Former Philippine Leader at ICC
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to make a historic appearance at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, facing allegations of crimes against humanity. His so-called 'war on drugs' campaign allegedly involved widespread extrajudicial killings. The trial is anticipated to begin in 2026.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will face charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Friday, marking a historic first for a former Asian leader. The charges include murder allegations linked to his controversial 'war on drugs' initiative during his presidency.
Duterte arrived from Manila and was taken into custody by ICC officials upon landing in the Netherlands. The court accuses him of orchestrating crimes against humanity through a systematic attack involving death squads, which allegedly led to the extrajudicial killings of thousands.
At 79, Duterte will be supported by a court-appointed defense team and assessed on his health and detention conditions. The legal proceedings, including the confirmation of charges hearing, are expected over several months, with a trial anticipated to commence in 2026.
