German Chancellor-in-Waiting Strikes Debt Deal with Greens

In a significant political development, German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has brokered an agreement with the Green Party to bolster state borrowing. This comes just days before a pivotal parliamentary vote, as revealed by sources close to the negotiations.

The compromise, now under scrutiny by finance ministry officials, has sparked a surge in euro zone government bond yields, shares, and the euro itself. Insiders indicate that while the core framework is in place, some details remain unresolved.

Merz is urging the current German parliament to sanction a substantial 500 billion euro fund, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and adjusting borrowing regulations. This initiative seeks to invigorate growth and boost defense spending in Germany's powerhouse economy. However, the fund's approval faces potential hurdles with a new parliamentary lineup that includes more far-right and far-left members.

To secure the two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments, Merz's conservatives, along with their likely coalition partners, the Social Democrats, must enlist the Greens' support.

