Tragic Car Fire Claims Two Lives After Tree Collision

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two men when their CNG car collided with a tree and caught fire on Bhokaheri-Baseda road. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

The victims, identified as Mainpal, 35, and Raju, 30, were pronounced dead at the site, while a third individual sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Local police officer Devvrat Bajpai confirmed the details of the incident, with the bodies currently awaiting post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

