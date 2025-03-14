Left Menu

Guterres Labels Aid Cuts a 'Crime' Amidst Rohingya Crisis

During a visit to Bangladesh, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized recent humanitarian aid cuts by the US and Europe as a 'crime.' The cuts risk impacting over a million Rohingya refugees. The UN is seeking funding solutions to prevent ration reductions, which could start soon without sufficient aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coxbazar | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:25 IST
Guterres Labels Aid Cuts a 'Crime' Amidst Rohingya Crisis
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced strong condemnation against recent aid cuts by the United States and European countries. Speaking from Bangladesh, where he evaluated the conditions of over a million Rohingya refugees, Guterres remarked that these financial reductions in humanitarian assistance are nothing short of a 'crime.'

The humanitarian community faces a critical shortfall, with the World Food Programme warning of drastic ration cuts for the displaced Rohingya due to insufficient funding. Meetings between Guterres and Bangladeshi interim leader Muhammad Yunus focused on Western countries' increased defense spending while global humanitarian efforts suffer.

The trip highlighted the dire situation in Rohingya refugee camps as Guterres and Yunus appealed for international support, emphasizing the urgency of securing funding to continue aiding these vulnerable populations. The US, previously a key donor, has reduced its contributions significantly, jeopardizing the future of countless refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025