Guterres Labels Aid Cuts a 'Crime' Amidst Rohingya Crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced strong condemnation against recent aid cuts by the United States and European countries. Speaking from Bangladesh, where he evaluated the conditions of over a million Rohingya refugees, Guterres remarked that these financial reductions in humanitarian assistance are nothing short of a 'crime.'

The humanitarian community faces a critical shortfall, with the World Food Programme warning of drastic ration cuts for the displaced Rohingya due to insufficient funding. Meetings between Guterres and Bangladeshi interim leader Muhammad Yunus focused on Western countries' increased defense spending while global humanitarian efforts suffer.

The trip highlighted the dire situation in Rohingya refugee camps as Guterres and Yunus appealed for international support, emphasizing the urgency of securing funding to continue aiding these vulnerable populations. The US, previously a key donor, has reduced its contributions significantly, jeopardizing the future of countless refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)