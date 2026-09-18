North Korea's Diplomatic Foray: Kim Son-Gyong at the UN Assembly

Kim Son-Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, is slated to participate in the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level segment in New York, sources have informed Yonhap news agency.

The vice foreign minister's agenda includes meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and representatives from nations such as Cuba and Venezuela, which maintain amicable relations with North Korea. As reported, Reuters has yet to confirm these details.

Kim intends to address the General Assembly from September 22 to 26 and again on September 28, potentially reiterating North Korea's stance on its nuclear program, a position he passionately upheld in last year's Assembly.