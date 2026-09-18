North Korea's Diplomatic Foray: Kim Son-Gyong at the UN Assembly

Kim Son-Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, will attend the UN General Assembly in New York. He plans to meet with UN officials and representatives from countries friendly to North Korea like Cuba and Venezuela. Kim will likely emphasize his country's stance on retaining its nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:02 IST
North Korea's Diplomatic Foray: Kim Son-Gyong at the UN Assembly

Kim Son-Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, is slated to participate in the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level segment in New York, sources have informed Yonhap news agency.

The vice foreign minister's agenda includes meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and representatives from nations such as Cuba and Venezuela, which maintain amicable relations with North Korea. As reported, Reuters has yet to confirm these details.

Kim intends to address the General Assembly from September 22 to 26 and again on September 28, potentially reiterating North Korea's stance on its nuclear program, a position he passionately upheld in last year's Assembly.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026