North Korean Diplomat's High-Stakes U.N. Mission

Kim Son-Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, will attend a high-level United Nations General Assembly session in New York. He is expected to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and officials from North Korea-friendly nations. The report comes from Yonhap and is yet to be verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 02:12 IST
North Korean Diplomat's High-Stakes U.N. Mission

Kim Son-Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister, is scheduled to attend the upcoming high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to Yonhap News Agency citing unnamed sources within the international body.

During his visit, Kim is expected to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and engage in discussions with officials from nations considered friendly to North Korea, such as Cuba and Venezuela. The move underscores a strategic effort to bolster diplomatic ties and international relations.

However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these claims as of now, highlighting a gap in confirmation from additional external sources.

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