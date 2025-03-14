Gold Smuggling Scandal Engulfs Kannada Film Actress

In a high-profile legal proceeding, the Special Court of Economic Offences on Friday denied bail to Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, accused of gold smuggling.

Authorities seized gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore from her possession at Kempegowda International Airport, with further searches uncovering additional valuables.

Ranya's alleged co-conspirator, Tarun Raju, has been imprisoned as investigations continue into the smuggling network, facing charges under the Customs Act and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)