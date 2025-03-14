Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Scandal Engulfs Kannada Film Actress

A special court denied bail to actress Harshavardhini Ranya involved in a gold smuggling case. Gold seized from her was worth Rs 12.56 crore, with additional assets found at her home. Her accomplice, Tarun Raju, is in judicial custody, detained under Customs and Smuggling laws.

Updated: 14-03-2025 18:42 IST
In a high-profile legal proceeding, the Special Court of Economic Offences on Friday denied bail to Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, accused of gold smuggling.

Authorities seized gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore from her possession at Kempegowda International Airport, with further searches uncovering additional valuables.

Ranya's alleged co-conspirator, Tarun Raju, has been imprisoned as investigations continue into the smuggling network, facing charges under the Customs Act and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.

