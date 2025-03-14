Germany is poised to provide Ukraine with 3 billion euros in military aid, once the country's upper house approves a plan to significantly increase public spending, according to Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz. This move underscores Germany's commitment to bolstering European security.

Merz highlighted an agreement reached with the Social Democrats and Greens to implement constitutional reforms. These reforms will allow defense and security expenditures to be exempt from existing debt limitations, ensuring robust financial support for military initiatives.

The proposed financial aid reflects a broader resolve to defend freedom and peace on the continent, amidst growing geopolitical tensions. The conversion rate stands at $1 equaling 0.9184 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)