Collision at Sea: The Solong Incident

In a maritime incident off the coast of northeast England, the container vessel Solong, manned by Russian citizens, collided with a stationary U.S. fuel tanker, prompting an investigation by British authorities.

The collision involved the Portuguese-flagged Solong and the larger Stena Immaculate, which was carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military. In the aftermath, a 59-year-old Russian captain has been arrested by British police on charges of gross negligence manslaughter.

According to the Russian embassy in London, one crew member remains missing and is presumed dead, heightening the urgency of the investigation as authorities seek answers to the apparent lack of navigational precaution taken by the Solong.

(With inputs from agencies.)