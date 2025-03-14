Left Menu

Collision at Sea: The Solong Incident

A Russian manned vessel, Solong, collided with a U.S. fuel tanker off northeast England, leading to an investigation. Russian state agency TASS reports a Russian captain was arrested for negligence. The crash, involving the Portuguese-flagged Solong and U.S.-military-bound Stena Immaculate, has left one crew member missing and presumed dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:54 IST
In a maritime incident off the coast of northeast England, the container vessel Solong, manned by Russian citizens, collided with a stationary U.S. fuel tanker, prompting an investigation by British authorities.

The collision involved the Portuguese-flagged Solong and the larger Stena Immaculate, which was carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military. In the aftermath, a 59-year-old Russian captain has been arrested by British police on charges of gross negligence manslaughter.

According to the Russian embassy in London, one crew member remains missing and is presumed dead, heightening the urgency of the investigation as authorities seek answers to the apparent lack of navigational precaution taken by the Solong.

