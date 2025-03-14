Harmony Prevails: Holi and Friday Prayers in Uttar Pradesh Under Tight Security

Tight security ensured peaceful observance of Holi and Friday prayers in a district of Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed that measures included drone surveillance and a heightened police presence.

Community leaders, including mosque management, encouraged harmonious celebrations. Holi festivities and the 'Jumma Namaz' proceeded without incident, marking a successful day amid recent tensions following a mosque survey.

Authorities divided the city into sectors for effective monitoring, with the district witnessing increased security presence due to previous clashes. The combined efforts of security forces and community cooperation were pivotal in achieving a peaceful outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)