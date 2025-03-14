Left Menu

Harmony Prevails: Holi and Friday Prayers in Uttar Pradesh Under Tight Security

Amid tight security arrangements, Holi and Friday prayers during Ramzan were peacefully observed in a Uttar Pradesh district. With increased police presence and drone surveillance, the celebrations proceeded without incident. Community leaders played a key role in promoting harmony, following previous tensions and riots in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:42 IST
Harmony Prevails: Holi and Friday Prayers in Uttar Pradesh Under Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tight security ensured peaceful observance of Holi and Friday prayers in a district of Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed that measures included drone surveillance and a heightened police presence.

Community leaders, including mosque management, encouraged harmonious celebrations. Holi festivities and the 'Jumma Namaz' proceeded without incident, marking a successful day amid recent tensions following a mosque survey.

Authorities divided the city into sectors for effective monitoring, with the district witnessing increased security presence due to previous clashes. The combined efforts of security forces and community cooperation were pivotal in achieving a peaceful outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025