Medical Concerns Surrounding Duterte Amid ICC Hearing

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reported to be suffering from severe medical issues, affecting his ability to participate fully in an International Criminal Court hearing. However, the court doctor has evaluated him as mentally and physically fit. Discussions continue regarding his status and participation.

Updated: 14-03-2025 19:47 IST
Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is reportedly dealing with severe medical challenges, according to his lawyer, which have impacted his ability to fully participate in the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) hearings.

At the initial hearing, defense laid out these health concerns, suggesting they may hinder his contribution to the proceedings. However, Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc offered a contrasting view by presenting the court doctor's evaluation.

Refuting claims of debilitation, the court doctor deemed Duterte as completely mentally aware and fit, thereby fueling discussions about his capacity to participate. The revelation adds another layer of complexity to an already high-profile case.

