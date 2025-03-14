Teacher's Tip Leads to Arrest in Shocking Abuse Case

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in this district, police reported. The accused, identified as Sneha Merlin from Pulimparamba near Taliparamba, faced charges after the allegations emerged during a Childline counselling session.

The case unfolded when a teacher confiscated a mobile phone from the young girl's school bag, noticing suspicious content. Concerned, the teacher alerted the girl's parents, who then sought guidance from Childline. The subsequent counselling session revealed the distressing details of repeated abuse by Sneha.

Authorities took swift action, apprehending Merlin, who is also accused of giving gifts, including a gold bracelet, to gain the child's trust. Police noted the arrest was linked to an incident that occurred in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)