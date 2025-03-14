Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Mizoram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Mizoram to oversee the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang. The visit includes heightened security measures with assistance from BSF and CRPF. This move follows an agreement signed in October and aims to vacate lands for public use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified across Mizoram, coinciding with the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. DGP Anil Shukla confirmed that detailed arrangements are in place.

Shah's itinerary includes a function marking the relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl's heart to Zokhawsang, situated 15 km away. The move follows a 2022 agreement.

Shah is scheduled to arrive at Lengpui airport and later attend the function at Zokhawsang. This visit, his fourth since taking office, reflects governmental efforts to address historical grievances and optimize land use in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025