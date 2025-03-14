Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Mizoram
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Mizoram to oversee the relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang. The visit includes heightened security measures with assistance from BSF and CRPF. This move follows an agreement signed in October and aims to vacate lands for public use.
14-03-2025
Security has been intensified across Mizoram, coinciding with the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. DGP Anil Shukla confirmed that detailed arrangements are in place.
Shah's itinerary includes a function marking the relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl's heart to Zokhawsang, situated 15 km away. The move follows a 2022 agreement.
Shah is scheduled to arrive at Lengpui airport and later attend the function at Zokhawsang. This visit, his fourth since taking office, reflects governmental efforts to address historical grievances and optimize land use in Mizoram.
