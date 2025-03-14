British law enforcement has secured additional time to interrogate a Russian captain, aged 59, regarding a shipping incident that resulted in a fatality, involving the collision between his Portuguese-flagged vessel and a U.S. tanker earlier this week.

The tragedy, which claimed the life of one crew member while 36 others survived, saw the captain of the container ship Solong detained on charges of gross negligence manslaughter since Monday. The U.S. tanker, Stena Immaculate, was transporting military jet fuel at the time of the crash.

With the court's recent approval, authorities obtained a further extension to hold the captain as investigations are delayed due to the vessels' sea locations and the incident's complexity, including numerous witnesses. Meanwhile, Russia's embassy remains actively engaged with Britain's judicial system to ensure the captain's well-being amid ongoing inquiries.

