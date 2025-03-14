Left Menu

Teenage Sharpshooter's Arrest Unravels Gang's Deadly Vendetta

A 19-year-old named Deepak was arrested in Rohini by Delhi Police while planning a murder for a gang. Inspired by a gang's lifestyle, he dropped out in 8th grade and joined their criminal activities. Found with firearms, he plotted revenge for the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:41 IST
Teenage Sharpshooter's Arrest Unravels Gang's Deadly Vendetta
Sharpshooter
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old sharpshooter planning a targeted killing in Rohini, marking a significant development in their investigative operations.

The accused, Deepak from Sonipat, was captured on March 4 near Japanese Park, reportedly armed and ready to carry out an attack. He is linked to the notorious Naveen Bali-Himanshu Bhau gang, having joined their ranks after admiring their lifestyle.

Deepak's initiation included a mission to eliminate a rival gang member as retaliation for Tillu Tajpuriya's murder. Having dropped out of school at grade eight, he fell into crime following a family dispute. Police charge him under the Arms Act, uncovering two firearms and four bullets in his possession as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025