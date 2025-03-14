Teenage Sharpshooter's Arrest Unravels Gang's Deadly Vendetta
A 19-year-old named Deepak was arrested in Rohini by Delhi Police while planning a murder for a gang. Inspired by a gang's lifestyle, he dropped out in 8th grade and joined their criminal activities. Found with firearms, he plotted revenge for the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya.
Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old sharpshooter planning a targeted killing in Rohini, marking a significant development in their investigative operations.
The accused, Deepak from Sonipat, was captured on March 4 near Japanese Park, reportedly armed and ready to carry out an attack. He is linked to the notorious Naveen Bali-Himanshu Bhau gang, having joined their ranks after admiring their lifestyle.
Deepak's initiation included a mission to eliminate a rival gang member as retaliation for Tillu Tajpuriya's murder. Having dropped out of school at grade eight, he fell into crime following a family dispute. Police charge him under the Arms Act, uncovering two firearms and four bullets in his possession as investigations continue.
