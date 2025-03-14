Teenage Sharpshooter's Arrest Unravels Gang's Deadly Vendetta

Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old sharpshooter planning a targeted killing in Rohini, marking a significant development in their investigative operations.

The accused, Deepak from Sonipat, was captured on March 4 near Japanese Park, reportedly armed and ready to carry out an attack. He is linked to the notorious Naveen Bali-Himanshu Bhau gang, having joined their ranks after admiring their lifestyle.

Deepak's initiation included a mission to eliminate a rival gang member as retaliation for Tillu Tajpuriya's murder. Having dropped out of school at grade eight, he fell into crime following a family dispute. Police charge him under the Arms Act, uncovering two firearms and four bullets in his possession as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)