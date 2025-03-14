Russia has expelled two British diplomats amidst a growing espionage dispute, accusing London of warmongering. Moscow's foreign intelligence delivered a searing statement, implicating Britain in efforts to thwart U.S.-led peace processes between Russia and Ukraine. The diplomatic spat has further strained relations between London and the Kremlin.

Britain has been thrust into Russia's crosshairs, with historical undertones dating back centuries. The Russian intelligence service SVR criticized London for allegedly derailing peace initiatives. This has culminated in tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions, as both countries see their embassy staffs reduced amidst rising tensions.

While Moscow perceives Britain as its foremost enemy, citing recent actions like Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategic military discussions, Russian officials have also noted the diminished stature of Britain's military might as indicative of its supposed aggression. Moreover, economic ties between the two nations have waned significantly amidst these heightened tensions.

