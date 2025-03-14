Deputy Speaker Injured in Hiriyur Road Accident

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday evening. The incident occurred near Javanagondanahalli in Hiriyur taluk.

Police confirmed that Lamani's injuries are not severe and there is no cause for concern. The accident happened as Lamani was returning to his hometown in Haveri district after attending the Assembly session in Bengaluru.

Lamani was stepping out of his car to relieve himself when he was struck by a two-wheeler, causing injuries to his forehead and leg. He received initial treatment at the Hiriyur government hospital before being transferred to SS Hi-Tech Hospital in Davangere for further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)