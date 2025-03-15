Left Menu

Macron Calls for Russian Acceptance of U.S.-Ukraine Ceasefire Plan

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and Ukraine. Macron discussed this with British PM Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who affirmed France's support in his video address, focusing on diplomatic solutions and technical oversight.

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire deal, championed by the United States and Ukraine.

Macron emphasized the urgency of the situation during discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Addressing the nation through a video message, Zelenskiy highlighted the robust support from France, mentioning their focus on the potential diplomatic avenues and the technical aspects needed to effectively oversee the proposed ceasefire.

