Justice Department Probes Antisemitism Allegations at Columbia University
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating possible terrorism law violations during protests over the Gaza war at Columbia University, highlighting the Trump administration's focus on combating antisemitism. Critics argue this infringes on free speech, while Columbia University faces demands to amend its policies for reinstating federal funding.
The U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into potential terrorism law violations during recent protests over the Gaza conflict at Columbia University. This step amplifies efforts by the Trump administration to address what it terms as growing antisemitism in academic institutions.
Critics, including civil rights proponents, argue that this move threatens constitutional rights such as free speech, as protected by the First Amendment. Despite this backlash, the administration demands policy changes from Columbia to qualify for reinstated federal funds.
The measures come amid accusations against Columbia for inadequate responses to campus protests, leading to federal scrutiny of campuses allegedly providing hostile environments for Jews.
(With inputs from agencies.)
