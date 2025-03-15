Left Menu

Justice Department Probes Antisemitism Allegations at Columbia University

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating possible terrorism law violations during protests over the Gaza war at Columbia University, highlighting the Trump administration's focus on combating antisemitism. Critics argue this infringes on free speech, while Columbia University faces demands to amend its policies for reinstating federal funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:52 IST
Justice Department Probes Antisemitism Allegations at Columbia University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into potential terrorism law violations during recent protests over the Gaza conflict at Columbia University. This step amplifies efforts by the Trump administration to address what it terms as growing antisemitism in academic institutions.

Critics, including civil rights proponents, argue that this move threatens constitutional rights such as free speech, as protected by the First Amendment. Despite this backlash, the administration demands policy changes from Columbia to qualify for reinstated federal funds.

The measures come amid accusations against Columbia for inadequate responses to campus protests, leading to federal scrutiny of campuses allegedly providing hostile environments for Jews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025