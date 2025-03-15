Captain Charged in Fiery Sea Collision Between Russian and U.S. Vessels

British authorities have charged a Russian container ship captain with manslaughter following a dramatic collision with a U.S. tanker that resulted in the loss of one life. The incident, which saw fires and explosions aboard both vessels, occurred earlier this week at high speed.

The charge was levied against 59-year-old Vladimir Motin, who was at the helm of the Portuguese-flagged vessel 'Solong' during the crash with the Stena Immaculate tanker. As investigations continue, Motin remains in custody and is due to appear in court soon.

The environmental impacts, initially feared to be catastrophic due to the jet fuel spill, have been largely mitigated as salvage operations revealed most of the fuel burned off. The situation unfolds in the context of strained UK-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)