Arrest Made in High-Profile Moga Murder Case

Punjab Police apprehended three individuals linked to the murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai in Moga district. Rai was fatally shot while buying groceries, with a 12-year-old injured in the crossfire. The arrest followed a police shootout, although motives remain unclear amid family claims of no known rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

In a significant development, Punjab Police have detained three individuals in relation to the murder case of Mangat Rai, a prominent Shiv Sena leader from Moga district. The arrest came after a dramatic shootout with authorities at Malout in Muktsar district.

Mangat Rai, aged 52, was gunned down under mysterious circumstances late on Thursday night. The incident also left a 12-year-old boy injured as he was caught in the crossfire around 10 p.m. when Rai, the district president of Eknath Shinde's faction, was targeted.

The police suspect that the murder might stem from a personal rivalry, though the family dismisses any such enmity. Despite their assertions, the investigation continues as police probe deeper into the motives behind this brazen attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

