Lachit Barphukan Police Academy's Grand Expansion: A New Era for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the expansion of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy to include various training centers. The inauguration was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This development is seen as a tribute to the legendary Ahom general, Lachit Barphukan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dergaon | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an ambitious expansion for the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, which will feature new facilities such as schools, nursing, and medical training centers. The expansion aims to benefit both police personnel and the public.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the first phase of the revamped academy at Dergaon, Golaghat district, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sarma emphasized the significance of this development as a homage to the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, known for his decisive victories over the Mughal empire.

In addition to educational enhancements, Sarma noted that Assam is experiencing increased investment interest, citing improvements in law and order, as reflected in crime rate reductions and increased conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

