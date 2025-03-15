Lachit Barphukan Police Academy's Grand Expansion: A New Era for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an ambitious expansion for the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, which will feature new facilities such as schools, nursing, and medical training centers. The expansion aims to benefit both police personnel and the public.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the first phase of the revamped academy at Dergaon, Golaghat district, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sarma emphasized the significance of this development as a homage to the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, known for his decisive victories over the Mughal empire.

In addition to educational enhancements, Sarma noted that Assam is experiencing increased investment interest, citing improvements in law and order, as reflected in crime rate reductions and increased conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)