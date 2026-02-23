Bharti Airtel Bolsters Financial Services with Major NBFC Expansion

In a major move indicating its commitment to bridging the credit gap in India, Bharti Airtel announced plans for its Non-Banking Financial Company, Airtel Money Limited. The company will inject Rs 20,000 crore over the coming years, with 70% funding through Bharti Enterprises Limited, guided by a strategic promoter group.

Backed by over 500 data scientists and a powerful analytics engine, Airtel aims to revolutionize access to digital financial services across India. The company's innovative credit engine, already handling Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements, boasts impressive delinquency outcomes and real-time risk monitoring.

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, highlighted the success of this platform in combining technology, data, and trust. The planned NBFC expansion underlines Airtel's aspirations to build a distinctive, forward-thinking digital lending enterprise prioritizing trust and financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)