Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Bolsters Financial Services with Major NBFC Expansion

Bharti Airtel announced a significant boost to its Non-Banking Financial Company, Airtel Money Limited, with a Rs 20,000 crore capital infusion. With RBI's NBFC license, Airtel aims for expansive digital financial service access in India, leveraging its digital assets, analytics engines, and robust credit platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:34 IST
Bharti Airtel Bolsters Financial Services with Major NBFC Expansion
Bharti Airtel logo (Image: X/@airtelnews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move indicating its commitment to bridging the credit gap in India, Bharti Airtel announced plans for its Non-Banking Financial Company, Airtel Money Limited. The company will inject Rs 20,000 crore over the coming years, with 70% funding through Bharti Enterprises Limited, guided by a strategic promoter group.

Backed by over 500 data scientists and a powerful analytics engine, Airtel aims to revolutionize access to digital financial services across India. The company's innovative credit engine, already handling Rs 9,000 crore in disbursements, boasts impressive delinquency outcomes and real-time risk monitoring.

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, highlighted the success of this platform in combining technology, data, and trust. The planned NBFC expansion underlines Airtel's aspirations to build a distinctive, forward-thinking digital lending enterprise prioritizing trust and financial inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026