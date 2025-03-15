Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Vows Support to Delhi Farmers as Budget Nears

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured Delhi farmers of addressing their issues ahead of the budget. Farmers demanded policy implementation, subsidies, and tractor usage extension. Gupta criticized previous governments and promised action through the BJP's leadership, aligning with federal efforts to aid rural Delhi.

Updated: 15-03-2025 18:01 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sought feedback from Delhi farmers on Saturday ahead of the BJP government's budget presentation on March 25. She promised to address their issues, which include a land pooling policy, subsidies for fertilisers and seeds, and measures to protect crops from rain-induced flooding.

During the session at the Delhi Secretariat, farmers also highlighted their concern over the seizure of diesel-run tractors after a decade of use, demanding a 20-year usage allowance for farming purposes. PWD Minister Parvesh Verma joined Gupta in assuring farmers of their commitment to resolving these issues.

Gupta criticized past administrations for their neglect of farmers' needs, committing the BJP's 'double-engine' government to thoroughly address their challenges. She emphasized coordination with the Centre to secure development and prosperity in Delhi's rural areas. The budget session will span five days, commencing on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

