Tragic Death of Pani Puri Vendor in Latur: Two Arrested

In Latur, two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a pani puri vendor to death. The incident took place late Friday night near Harangul railway station.

The suspects, Datta Sanjay Dhormare and Aayan Abdul Shaikh, both aged 20, allegedly targeted 20-year-old Manish Rupsingh Pal, attacking him to steal cash and a mobile phone.

The police arrested the duo from their homes on Saturday and have charged them with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws.

