Tragic Death of Pani Puri Vendor in Latur: Two Arrested

Two young men were arrested for the stabbing death of a 20-year-old pani puri vendor in Latur. The suspects, Datta Sanjay Dhormare and Aayan Abdul Shaikh, committed the crime near Harangul railway station and were caught at their homes with stolen belongings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Latur, two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a pani puri vendor to death. The incident took place late Friday night near Harangul railway station.

The suspects, Datta Sanjay Dhormare and Aayan Abdul Shaikh, both aged 20, allegedly targeted 20-year-old Manish Rupsingh Pal, attacking him to steal cash and a mobile phone.

The police arrested the duo from their homes on Saturday and have charged them with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

