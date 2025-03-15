Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Imbalances Incite Debate

The reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir is drawing criticism as newly released figures reveal marked regional disparities. The disparities are evident in the dominance of the Jammu region over Kashmir in the issuance of various reservation certificates, sparking public outcry and calls for reform.

A Cabinet sub-committee, established to address these grievances, faces criticism for its lack of a firm deadline. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has promised a corrective timeline for the submission of its report, highlighting the urgency of addressing the issue, especially amidst concerns that the existing policy is weighted against Kashmir.

Prominent voices, including People's Conference MLA Sajad Gani Lone, argue the reservation system unfairly skews opportunities away from Kashmiris in favor of the Jammu region. Critics call it a 'rigged' system that undermines merit and academic progress, with demands for transparency and a review of the entire reservation policy framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)