Left Menu

Goyal's Call to Action: Mumbai's Slum Challenges and Empowering Girls

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the issues of unauthorized slums and hawkers in Mumbai North while advocating for slum rehabilitation and menstrual hygiene awareness among schoolgirls. He emphasized maintaining public spaces, ensuring authorized dwellings, and empowering girls through education and sanitary provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:51 IST
Goyal's Call to Action: Mumbai's Slum Challenges and Empowering Girls
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal issued a stern warning to authorities in Mumbai North regarding unauthorized slums and hawkers, underscoring potential consequences for any negligence. Speaking at a Borivali event, Goyal highlighted the government's slum rehabilitation efforts, insisting on stringent measures to preserve green spaces and public parks.

In his address, Goyal advocated for justified housing allocations for eligible slum dwellers and stressed the importance of local integrity throughout the rehabilitation process. He emphasized that outsiders should not invade these areas illicitly and existing residents should not face unfounded displacement.

Additionally, at a school event in Kandivali West, marking International Women's Day, Goyal emphasized the critical role of menstrual hygiene for girls' empowerment. He instructed officials to distribute 20 sanitary pads monthly to 50,000 municipal schoolgirls, aiming to bolster hygiene awareness and education continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025