Goyal's Call to Action: Mumbai's Slum Challenges and Empowering Girls

Union Minister Piyush Goyal issued a stern warning to authorities in Mumbai North regarding unauthorized slums and hawkers, underscoring potential consequences for any negligence. Speaking at a Borivali event, Goyal highlighted the government's slum rehabilitation efforts, insisting on stringent measures to preserve green spaces and public parks.

In his address, Goyal advocated for justified housing allocations for eligible slum dwellers and stressed the importance of local integrity throughout the rehabilitation process. He emphasized that outsiders should not invade these areas illicitly and existing residents should not face unfounded displacement.

Additionally, at a school event in Kandivali West, marking International Women's Day, Goyal emphasized the critical role of menstrual hygiene for girls' empowerment. He instructed officials to distribute 20 sanitary pads monthly to 50,000 municipal schoolgirls, aiming to bolster hygiene awareness and education continuity.

