Left Menu

Mystery of Skull in Travel Bag Unveiled in Palghar

A 49-year-old man named Harish Hippargi was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Utpala, in Palghar. The crime came to light following the discovery of a woman's skull in a travel bag, leading to a police investigation and Hippargi’s subsequent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:59 IST
Mystery of Skull in Travel Bag Unveiled in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have apprehended a 49-year-old man accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her remains. The arrested individual, Harish Hippargi, was taken into custody after deputies discovered a skull in a travel bag near Virar, prompting a detailed investigation.

Authorities reported that the suspect, involved in the imitation jewellery sector, allegedly killed his wife Utpala during a domestic dispute in January. Following the murder, he dismembered her body, leaving her head in a remote location and her torso in a drain. He deceived his son by claiming Utpala had moved to West Bengal.

The breakthrough came after police identified a clue from a pouch in the travel bag, linking it to a store in West Bengal. This led them to track down Hippargi, who had switched off his phone and relocated. Police are intensifying efforts to locate the remainder of the victim's body as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025