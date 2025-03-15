Mystery of Skull in Travel Bag Unveiled in Palghar

In a shocking revelation, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have apprehended a 49-year-old man accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her remains. The arrested individual, Harish Hippargi, was taken into custody after deputies discovered a skull in a travel bag near Virar, prompting a detailed investigation.

Authorities reported that the suspect, involved in the imitation jewellery sector, allegedly killed his wife Utpala during a domestic dispute in January. Following the murder, he dismembered her body, leaving her head in a remote location and her torso in a drain. He deceived his son by claiming Utpala had moved to West Bengal.

The breakthrough came after police identified a clue from a pouch in the travel bag, linking it to a store in West Bengal. This led them to track down Hippargi, who had switched off his phone and relocated. Police are intensifying efforts to locate the remainder of the victim's body as investigations continue.

