Reunited and Relieved: Missing Boys Safely Return Home

In a heartwarming turn of events, two boys who went missing last month from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have been successfully reunited with their families, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shobit Saxena shared that Deen, aged 14, and Rehmat Ali, aged 11, were reported missing after they disappeared while grazing cattle near Bhamberwah's goat farm on February 28.

After intensive search operations, the police located the boys and facilitated their return, although counseling is being considered to help them readjust after their two-week absence from home. The investigation remains open to ensure that all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined, though authorities stress there is no cause for alarm regarding the children's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)