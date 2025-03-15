Left Menu

Blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Tragic Fallout of Extremism

A senior cleric was killed and others injured in a blast at a seminary mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack occurred shortly after another explosion at a local mosque. Mufti Munir Shakir, the founder of Lashkar-i-Islam, died from injuries sustained in the incident, highlighting ongoing instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A blast at a religious seminary mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the life of senior cleric Mufti Munir Shakir, with three others injured. This attack occurred less than 24 hours after a similar explosion at another local mosque, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

The tragic incident took place in the Urmur Bala village of Peshawar district, where local police, bomb disposal units, and the Counter-Terrorism Department swiftly arrived to collect evidence. Mufti Shakir, known for founding the banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, succumbed to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.

The growing trend of targeting mosques during congregational prayers underscores a perilous pattern in the province. Last month, a suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary claimed six lives, including a JUI-S leader. Security forces are on high alert as tensions continue to mount in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

