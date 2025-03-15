Blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Tragic Fallout of Extremism

A blast at a religious seminary mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the life of senior cleric Mufti Munir Shakir, with three others injured. This attack occurred less than 24 hours after a similar explosion at another local mosque, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

The tragic incident took place in the Urmur Bala village of Peshawar district, where local police, bomb disposal units, and the Counter-Terrorism Department swiftly arrived to collect evidence. Mufti Shakir, known for founding the banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, succumbed to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.

The growing trend of targeting mosques during congregational prayers underscores a perilous pattern in the province. Last month, a suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary claimed six lives, including a JUI-S leader. Security forces are on high alert as tensions continue to mount in volatile areas.

