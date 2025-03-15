Blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Tragic Fallout of Extremism
A senior cleric was killed and others injured in a blast at a seminary mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack occurred shortly after another explosion at a local mosque. Mufti Munir Shakir, the founder of Lashkar-i-Islam, died from injuries sustained in the incident, highlighting ongoing instability in the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A blast at a religious seminary mosque in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the life of senior cleric Mufti Munir Shakir, with three others injured. This attack occurred less than 24 hours after a similar explosion at another local mosque, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.
The tragic incident took place in the Urmur Bala village of Peshawar district, where local police, bomb disposal units, and the Counter-Terrorism Department swiftly arrived to collect evidence. Mufti Shakir, known for founding the banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, succumbed to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.
The growing trend of targeting mosques during congregational prayers underscores a perilous pattern in the province. Last month, a suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary claimed six lives, including a JUI-S leader. Security forces are on high alert as tensions continue to mount in volatile areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CTD Offers Reward for Information on Nowshera Seminary Attack Bomber
Crackdown on Militants: Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police in Action
Militant Attack in Northwestern Pakistan Claims Multiple Lives
Russian Anti-Terror Units Eliminate Militants in Dagestan
Pakistan-Arrested Militants Signals Renewed U.S. Ties