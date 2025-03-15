Left Menu

Operatives of BKI Terrorist Harvinder Singh Arrested in Nanded Case

Three operatives connected to the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International and its terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda were arrested by police. The arrests relate to the ongoing Nanded murder case. The apprehended individuals were involved in various illegal activities, including logistics and shelter for fugitives, under Rinda's direction.

Three operatives connected to the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist outfit led by Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, have been arrested in connection with the Nanded murder case, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the individuals arrested include Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi and Shubham Khelbude, both from Nanded, Maharashtra, and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa from Punjab's Ropar. They were apprehended amid a probe into their roles in facilitating logistics and operations for the Nanded murder executed under Rinda's guidance from across the border.

Police also recovered weapons, including a 12 bore pump-action gun and a .32 bore pistol, during the operation. The arrests come after earlier detainments in the case, raising the total to six individuals. The operatives were found to be deeply embroiled in illegal activities, ranging from weapon procurement to extortion, at the behest of Rinda.

