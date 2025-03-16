Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Controversial Deportation Move

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. Civil rights groups and some Democrats have criticized the move, citing it as an unjust use of wartime powers, likely leading to legal challenges.

Updated: 16-03-2025 06:18 IST
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday to halt any deportations that could result from President Donald Trump's controversial use of the Alien Enemies Act. Trump's decision targets alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, whom he claims pose a threat to national security.

The Alien Enemies Act, traditionally reserved for wartime, enables expedited deportations without due process. Trump's proclamation deemed the gang's activities akin to 'irregular warfare.' However, Judge James Boasberg argued the act does not apply, as it pertains to nation-related hostility akin to war.

Civil rights advocates condemned Trump's action, labeling it a misuse of power. Legal challenges are anticipated, and critics argue the proclaimed threat exaggerates migrant crime statistics. This debate adds to the ongoing discourse on U.S. immigration policy under the Trump administration.

