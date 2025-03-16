Trump Orders Unprecedented Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthis

In a bold military maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated extensive airstrikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, targeting the group following their attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

The operations have sparked controversy as they represent the largest U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since Trump took office, with the objective of curbing Tehran's influence over the Houthis. Trump's confrontational messages on social media have heightened tensions.

As the conflict escalates, at least 24 individuals have died, including civilians, and the strikes have severely impacted Yemeni infrastructure, prompting the Houthis to vow retaliation while labeling the U.S. actions a war crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)