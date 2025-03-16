Left Menu

Trump Orders Unprecedented Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthis

The U.S., under President Trump, launched significant military strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis after attacks on Red Sea shipping. These extensive operations mark a major military move in the Middle East, with broad implications, as Trump warned Iran to stop supporting the Houthis or face severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:12 IST
Trump Orders Unprecedented Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthis

In a bold military maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated extensive airstrikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, targeting the group following their attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

The operations have sparked controversy as they represent the largest U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since Trump took office, with the objective of curbing Tehran's influence over the Houthis. Trump's confrontational messages on social media have heightened tensions.

As the conflict escalates, at least 24 individuals have died, including civilians, and the strikes have severely impacted Yemeni infrastructure, prompting the Houthis to vow retaliation while labeling the U.S. actions a war crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025